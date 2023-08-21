Gbajabiamila: From Speaker to Chief of Staff — What Has Changed?

Gbajabiamila

By Charity Amanyavbo

Femi Gbajabiamila’s transition from the former Speaker of the House of Representatives to his current role as Chief of Staff to the President has sparked numerous inquiries. His prior contributions to democratic growth in Nigeria, his notable influence on Lagos State, and his steadfast dedication to his Surulere federal constituency create a vivid portrait of his leadership.

As a federal legislator and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila’s achievements resonate deeply. His legacy encompasses substantial amendments to electoral laws, the promotion of crucial reforms, and advocacy for the integration of technology into governance.

Within his constituency, Gbajabiamila shines as a beacon of socio-economic advancement—a figure who has played a pivotal role in advancing Lagos and uplifting the nation as a whole. In the words of his supporters, “Femi Gbajabiamila is a source of Nigerian pride, a living embodiment of the limitless potential of Africans.”

He is celebrated as Surulere’s global contribution—a dynamic force with the fervor, determination, and astute understanding of his people’s needs. Gbajabiamila embodies unwavering resolve, integrity, principled values, and visionary insight, qualities that precede his reputation.

Amidst these commendable attributes, the recent influx of sponsored social media critiques following his appointment as Chief of Staff to the President prompts the question: “What has changed?” These orchestrated attacks are widely seen as veiled motives, potentially propelled by elements attempting to destabilize President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

It becomes evident that these critics may be wolves in sheep’s clothing, pursuing an agenda beyond constructive criticism. Such individuals do not align with Nigeria’s betterment and should be disregarded by all who genuinely care about the nation’s welfare.

Since embracing the role of Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila’s integrity and effectiveness have become targets of these orchestrated attacks. As a seasoned politician, he recognizes that such tactics are not unfamiliar. Even during his tenure as a legislator, he encountered similar allegations, indicative of recurring patterns linked to vested interests.

Yet, the prevailing sentiment from Gbajabiamila’s constituents and Nigerians at large paints a different narrative. He is celebrated as a trustworthy and deserving leader who consistently championed justice and truth—a reputation harmonizing seamlessly with President’s revitalized hope agenda.

In the face of these challenges, a resounding call resonates with Gbajabiamila. His past victories, including his instrumental role in thwarting the third term agenda, have positioned him as an unwavering defender of principles. As Chief of Staff, the nation eagerly anticipates his commitment to purifying the presidency of undue influence, in alignment with President’s aspirations to uplift everyday Nigerians.

This encapsulates the essence of the transformation query: What has changed from the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the current Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila? The response lies in his steadfast commitment to a Nigeria thriving on justice, truth, and progress—qualities that herald a promising future for the nation and its people.