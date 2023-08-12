Gbagi vs Oborevwori, Omo-Agege, others: Tribunal reserves judgement

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

THE Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Saturday, reserved judgement on the petition brought before it by the gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi.

Gbagi, in the petition, is challenging the outcome of the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state and the eligibility of all those that participated with him in the polls.

The petition has the Independent National Electoral Election, INEC, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, it’s candidate, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents respectively.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, it’s candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and his running mate, Mr. Friday Osanebi are the 5th, 6th and 7th respondents respectively.

Others are the Labour Party, LP, it’s candidate, Ken Pela, his running mate, Juliet Umukoro as 8th, 9th and 10th respondents while

the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, it’s candidate, Chief Great Ogboru and running mate, Chinedu Allanah are 12th and 13th respondents respectively.

The three-man tribunal panel headed Justice C.O Ahuchaogu

adjourned for judgement after parties in the petition adopted their written addresses.

Counsel to Kenneth Gbagi, Magaji Ibrahim, SAN had in adopting the petitioner’s final written address urged the tribunal to grant the reliefs sought by the petitioner and discountenance the submissions of the respondents.

Counsels to the respondents in adopting their written addresses they had filed, urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition.

Earlier, the tribunal dismissed an application brought before it by the petitioner seeking it’s leave to tender a document, describing it as unmeritorious and dead on arrival.