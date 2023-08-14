Gas infrastructure: Experts doubt Nigeria’s capacity to attract $1trn investment

Stock image

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Energy experts have expressed doubt over Nigeria’s capacity to attract the over $1 trillion needed to fund its ambitious gas infrastructure projects.

The experts who spoke yesterday in Abuja during a policy dialogue on Nigeria’s Decade of Gas Plan, said with most foreign banks and investors moving away from carbon emitting fossil fuel, Nigeria would struggle to raise that amount of money.

The dialogue was organized by the Natural Resource Governance Institute, NRGI in partnership with Africa Initiative for Transparency, Accountability and Responsible Leadership, AfriTal.

In his presentation, Lead, Domestic Energy Transition, Mr. Aaron Sayne explained that while global policy on energy transition was unfair to Nigeria and other African countries, it was a reality that Nigeria had to consider.

Mr. Sayne pointed out that developing gas was particularly problematic because it was not as profitable as crude oil and many investors were moving away from gas to power projects.

“First, let’s break up the different kinds of infrastructure Nigeria needs, the right type, and focus on the infrastructure for extracting gas on the ground first from a financing perspective. The first thing to answer is who is going to bring the capital and the expertise that’s needed to get the gas on the table?

He noted that while International Oil Companies, IOCs, were gradually scaling down their gas business and handing them over to Nigerian companies, the capacity of these companies to access foreign capital was limited.

In his remark, the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji however noted that the Midstream and Downstream Infrastructure Fund contained in the Petroleum Industry Act provides an avenue to fund the gas infrastructure if a robust transparency mechanism can be implemented to monitor the process closely.

Dr. Orji noted that NEITI “recommends a strong team of experts to assess the opportunities available within the gas sector to boost the economy and achieve energy access. The right policy and politics will send strong positive signals to investors to move into the gas sector”.

Speaking earlier, the Dr. Louis Ogbeifun of the AfriTal noted that if the government’s intentions as contained in the decade of gas plan were effectively implemented, “Nigeria is expected to witness a vast gas infrastructural development during the period”.

He pointed out that part of “the stepping stones toward achieving the goals of DofG is the construction of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline (AKKP), which would transport about two billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from Ajaokuta to power plants in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano and other plants in the Northern axis of the country. The good news about AKKP is that the NNPC seems to be funding the project and has spent over $1 billion. This and other initiatives are also aimed at deepening the usage of LPG and CNG in the country and ultimately expanding the Autogas policy, which would reduce dependency on petrol as our mainstay for transportation in the long run”.