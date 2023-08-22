GAS: Akwa Ibom Community in Abuja lauds Tinubu over Ekpo’s appointment

– Says appointment will revolutionize gas sector

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Akwa Ibom Community in Abuja has praised President Bola Tinubu for appointing their son, Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo as the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (GAS), stating that Ekpo’s appointment will bring the needed growth and development in the gas sector.

The President of the Akwa Ibom Community in Abuja, Barrister Aniefiok Ibah who stated this during his address at a welcome ceremony for Ekpo in Abuja, noted that as a state with major natural gas reserves, President Tinubu’s choice for the sector was the right one.

“Without sounding immodest, permit me to say that this appointment is well deserved and comes at a time the world over is transiting from petrol economy to an industrial era driven by gas and associated technology because of the peculiar advantages to the world’s climate.

“Moreso, this appointment of our son is strategic considering the fact that Akwa Ibom State is one of the states abundantly blessed with gas resources to the point that it is under-utilized due to the hitherto lack of governance and policy framework on gas resources, exploration and administration.

“Regrettably, our coastal communities in Akwa Ibom State and other states in the Niger Delta region have suffered untold environmental degradation due to gas flaring by multinationals operating in our region.

“This has caused serious health hazards to human, aquatic lives and agriculture performance. This has contributed to part of the agitation by the youths, stakeholders and government of the Niger Delta region”, he stated.

Ibah commended the President for unbundling gas from oil, adding that the decision would lead to massive investment in gas development and supply.

“We are looking forward to a great investment in the gas sector of the economy as well as the opportunities this unbundling will bring to the economy of Nigeria and the host communities especially now that the global economic dynamics is fast tilting to green energy and green skills for youths and countries of the world in line with Sustainable Development Goals”.

Ibah who used the occasion to congratulate Senator Godswill Akpabio for emerging the Senate President, pledged “the commitment and readiness of the Akwa Ibom Community Abuja to partner and collaborate with the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu”.