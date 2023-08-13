GANI ADAMS TO ABDULRASAQ: Prevail on Emir of Ilorin against instigating religious conflict

By Dickson Omobola

The Aare OnaKakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Sunday, urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara State to prevail on the Emir of Ilorin, Justice Ibrahim Gambari (retd), to advise fanatics against instigating religious conflict.

Adams, who insisted that Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution frowns against the adoption of a religion by a state, said religious faith was a personal affair.

Adams, in a letter titled: ‘RELIGIOUS FANATICISM: Clear and present danger in Ilorin,’ added that Christians, Muslims and traditionalists don’t serve a God of destruction and darkness, but a God of tolerance, invention, creativity and light.

The letter reads: “Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution states: The Government of the Federation or of a State shall not adopt any religion as ‘State Religion.’

“It is because of this legal truism that I want to bring to your notice a clear and present danger in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, which may lead to an implosion if something drastic is not done immediately to checkmate some religious fanatics already on the rampage.

“These fanatics have demonstrated, through their actions, their lack of respect for the Constitution of Nigeria.

“Kwara is known as the ‘State of Harmony’ and the three main religions – Christianity, Islam and Traditional – have co-existed for more than 400 years.

“Pitiably, some fanatics want to turn it to a ‘State of Hostility, Hatred, Belligerence, Blood and Tears’ and as the Chief Security Officer, CSO, you should not allow this affront.

“Obviously, Ilorin was founded by the Yoruba and we have never prevented anybody from practising his or her faith. Ilorin is also a Yoruba City with a large Muslim population but there are still many Christians and Traditionalists practising their faiths and praying to God.

“I am writing this letter to you to please prevail on the Emir of Ilorin, retired Justice Ibrahim Kolapo Sulu Gambari, not to allow any muslim fanatic invoke his name to cause insurrection because this can lead to a religious war.

“I am sure you know the recent story of a devotee of Osun deity who wanted to practise her faith in peace. She was visited by some belligerent islamic leaders who warned her that something terrible (physical harm) may happen to her if she does not stop immediately.

“Your Excellency, this is the 21st Century, not the 18th Century. I want to tell those fanatics that there is something called ‘Rule of Law’ in all parts of Nigeria, including Ilorin, and it is unsavory for anybody to ignore this and opt for rule of fanaticism’.

“It is absolute lunacy for anybody to say Ilorin has been captured for Islam and no other form of worship will be allowed, tolerated or accepted. This is the trait of spiritual illiterates.

“It is very important to say also that Ilorin to Jebba is the boundary between the Yoruba and the North.

“If the legendary and patriotic Dr. Tai Solarin were to be alive today and chose to live in Ilorin, only God knows what would have happened to him in the hands of these fanatics.

“Your Excellency, religion is personal, as long as you don’t allow your belief to affect others. I am sure no Traditionalist will go to any Church of Mosque to practise his or her faith.

“I was born by a Muslim father and a Christian mother. When we were growing up, there was harmony in our family. Even now, there is still harmony among my family members.

“That is why in Yorubaland, there are Christians and Muslims in an average family.

“Religious faith is personal. You pray to God in various languages but to the same God. There is no religion that supports fanaticism. So, why should anybody stop traditionalists from worshipping Osun deity when they have not said they will do the festival in a Church or Mosque?

“Your Excellency, we don’t want what happened in Sokoto when Deborah was murdered by some blood-thirsty maniacs in the name of religion to happen in Ilorin.

I don’t know how the festival will affect Christians praying in the Church or Muslims praying in the Mosque.

“Even in Israel and Saudi Arabia, leaders of these two countries do not allow religious fanaticism to affect their technological advancement.

“As the CSO of the state, I want you to prevail on heads of religious sects in Ilorin not to disturb others from practising their faiths. Recall that a few years ago, some fanatics attacked some churches and Christians in Ilorin, leading to loss of lives and property.

“Christians, Muslims and traditionalists don’t serve a God of destruction and darkness, but a God of tolerance, invention, creativity and light.

“Nobody has a right to kill a fellow Nigerian in the name of fighting for God. It is an act of foolishness and stupidity because the God we serve has not told anybody to fight for Him. He has the capacity to fight for Himself because there is nobody God created that He cannot handle.

“So, those fanatics in Ilorin should be legally, physically and spiritually guided and guarded because nobody is above the law.

“Your Excellency, you are the number one citizen of Kwara State, created by General Yakubu Gowon on May 27, 1967. For more than 50 years, there was religious harmony in the land. I believe you should not allow anybody to destroy the peace that has existed in the state for decades.

“This is the time for you to checkmate fanatics hiding under religion to perpetrate evil. I believe you should act fast and arrest this dangerous trend. Anybody who disturbs or attacks others because of their religious beliefs should be brought to justice immediately.

“As the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, I am a very liberal person when it comes to religion. I practice all the three major religions. I have been honoured by Christian and Muslim leaders. I have the responsibility to defend the Yoruba all over the world, including those living in Ilorin. They should be allowed to breathe spiritually.

“As the governor, you swore an oath in 2019 and 2023 to defend the interests of everybody in Kwara State, not Christians, Muslims and traditionalists alone.

“I don’t want to believe what some people are saying that because you are a Muslim, Muslims are at liberty to attack adherents of other religions. This is unacceptable and will not be allowed. Fanatics should not be allowed to turn Ilorin into a theatre of war.”