Ganduje urges APC lawmakers to support Kano’s NNPP Gov

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

In an interesting turn of events, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje on Monday asked the 14 APC members of the Kano state House of Assembly to support the state Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf in the interests of the state.

Yusuf, Ganduje’s immediate successor is of the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP and has been up in arms with his predecessor.

However, receiving the members on a congratulatory visit to him at the ‘Buhari House’ National Secretariat of the party Ganduje said supporting the opposition governor does not detract from their identity as APC members.

He said; “When I see most of you, I see myself because someone of you, we were together 25 years ago. Some of you won elections and were assembly members and lost election and returned after seven years. You have been in a cycle with me. So, I can call some of you veterans of democracy. I was not surprised when I learned you are here to see me on a congratulatory visit.

“I salute you so far for your contributions to the development of democracy and in particular your critical development of Kano state. The state governor is of a different political party but I want you to know that the whole essence of politics is development of the people. I urge you, irrespective of the different political parties, to cooperate with the state governor for the development of Kano state.

“That does not prevent you from maintaining your position as members of the state assembly, it does not stop us from working together to have a government of APC in Kano state. What is most important is for the people of Kano state to get the dividends of democracy.

“I want you to work peacefully with the government in Kano state and I assure you that we will provide you with all encouragement so that we get more and more members of state assembly and also until we get a governor of our party.

“I congratulate you on winning your elections and also for helping Mr President to win his election. Mr President has shown so far that he takes Kano state seriously by supporting a Deputy Senate President from Kano, two ministers designate, even a member in charge of appropriation and to top it all the national chairman is from Kano. So, you can see that Mr President takes Kano seriously. This is because he knows if you are looking for votes during election you can come to Kano”, he added.