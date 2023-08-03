Ganduje ‘ll reposition, strengthen APC, says Barau

***Hails Ganduje’s emergence as APC National Chairman

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin has said that the emergence of the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

would help reposition and strengthen the party for the benefit of all its members.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser, Media & Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the Deputy Senate President hailed the emergence of Ganduje as the National chairman of the APC,

Ganduje was elected as the National Chairman at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party held at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja yesterday.

Senator Jibrin who noted that with the vast experience of the former Kano State governor, the conflict resolution mechanism of the APC would be enhanced to reduce internal wrangling, said, “His Excellency is coming on board with enormous experience spanning decades in politics and governance. With him piloting the affairs of our party, internal democracy would prevail. We thank His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors and other stakeholders of our party for the endorsement of His Excellency, Ganduje.”

While wishing the former governor well in his new assignment, he pledged to work with him to take the party to the next level.

He also congratulated the former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, from Osun State who emerged as the National Secretary of the party.