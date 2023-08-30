Gabon leader Bongo ‘placed in retirement’ – Presidential guard head

This video grab made from an unconfirmed video at an undisclosed location obtained by AFPTV on August 30, 2023 shows Gabon’s deposed president, Ali Bongo Ondimba, calling on “his friends around the world to make some noise” while under house arrest. – Rebel officers in the oil-rich central African state of Gabon announced on August 30, 2023 they had seized power following disputed elections in which President Ali Bongo Ondimba, in power since 2009, had been declared victor. Bongo, 64, whose family has ruled Gabon for over 55 years, was placed under house arrest and one of his sons arrested for treason, the coup leaders said.