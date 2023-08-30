Gabon coup: Tinubu seeks consensus against spread of ‘contagious autocracy’

President Bola Tinubu has said a comprehensive consensus against the spread of “contagious autocracy” across Africa is the next step forward with respect to how the power in Gabon will play out.

The Nigerian leader noted that he is committed to working with other heads of state to defend democracy on the continent.

President Tinubu stated this in his first response to the early morning Wednesday coup in Gabon, according to a statement by the Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

Vanguard had reported how the Gabon military seized power in the early morning of Wednesday, announcing that they had cancelled the elections, dissolved all state institutions and closed the country’s borders.