Further MPR hike can affect economic growth — FXTM warns

•Projects forex to hit N1000/$

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

FXTM, an investment firm, has warned that another hike in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, will come at the cost of economic expansion.

FXTM also projected the foreign exchange rate may hit N1000 per dollar in near time.

FXTM disclosed these in a research report titled: “Week Ahead: Nigeria Inflation, Fed Minutes and Oil In Focus”.

The report, which was written by Senior Market Analyst, FXTM, Mr. Lukman Otunuga, noted that inflationary pressures are gradually easing across the globe but remain rampant in Africa’s largest economy (Nigeria).

FXTM said: “Ultimately, persistent signs of rising inflation may force the CBN to act once again at its next policy meeting in September.

“It is worth keeping in mind that the CBN has recently lifted its benchmark rates by 25bp to 18.75% – its fourth consecutive rate hike in 2023.

“While higher rates have the potential to cap and control inflation, it could come at the cost of economic growth which expanded by 2.31 percent during the first quarter of 2023.”

In the currency space, it said: “The local currency slumped to N932 as dollar shortages worsened two months after the CBN adopted a flexible exchange rate regime. “Should the current themes negatively impacting the Naira remain present, prices may hit N1000 in a matter of time.

“Such a development will most likely increase the cost of living and squeeze households further in the short to medium term”.