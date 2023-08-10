FUNAAB produces 118 First Class graduates

FUNAAB: Inset, Oyewole: Embattled VC

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) will be graduating 118 first-class students for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The institution Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olusola Babatunde Kehinde, on Thursday while briefing newsmen ahead of the institution’s 30th convocation ceremony, which begins on Friday.

Kehinde flanked by other principal officers of the university noted that the university produced 2,823 graduates with 118 of them making first class honours list.

Also, a total of 1,094 made the Second Class Upper division list while 188 others were listed under Third Class category of graduates.

Prof. Kehinde also disclosed that 16 Post Graduate Diploma, 215 Master degree and 113 Ph.Ds academic certificates in various fields would be awarded to students at the 30th convocation ceremony.

According to him, 266 others bagged Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degrees.

He said former Education Minister, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, will deliver the convocation lecture on Saturday.

He acknowledged the contributions of the immediate past Vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Felix Kolawole Salako to the development of the university.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 10 projects were commissioned on Thursday as part of the activities marking the 30th convocation anniversary.

The Vice Chancellor also used the occasion to unveil 200 capacity undergraduate hostel, Animal Demonstration Laboratory, an abattoir to serve both the university and members of the public as well as 300 – seater lecture hall with service centre, which were inaugurated by the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba (Prof) Saka Matemilola and Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon.