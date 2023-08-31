Kane returns to England to face Man United as Newcastle draw PSG in UCL ‘Group of Death’ [Full Draw]

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The draws for the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stages have been conducted as European giants are set to lock horns.

The group stage draw was conducted on August 31 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

32 teams from different UEFA member-nations were placed in four pots of eight teams each. Teams from the same country cannot face each other in the group stage.

Bayern Munich have been drawn in Group A with Manchester United, FC Copenhagen of Denmark, and Galatasaray of Turkey.

Defending champions, Manchester City were placed in Group G against RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, and Young Boys.

7-time European champions AC Milan have been placed in a difficult group F with French giants Paris Saint Germain, German side Borussia Dortmund and English Premier League’s Newcastle in Group F of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen will lead Italian champions Napoli in Group B of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League against 14-time UCL winners, Real Madrid.

Arsenal makes a return to Europe after six years and will face Sevilla, PSV, and Lens in Group B while Barcelona will face Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp in Group H.

The full draw

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

The group stages will run from September 19 to December 13, with the final at Wembley on June 1.