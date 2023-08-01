Fuel Subsidy: Zulum targets 1.8m persons in new phase of palliatives 

Zulum

.. Shares 400 resettlement houses in Molai

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has flagged off a fresh phase of palliatives which is targeting about 300,000 households with about six persons per household to reach one million and eight hundred thousand (1.8m) persons in need.

Zulum launched the distribution on Tuesday at Muna Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camp in Jere Local Government Area.

The governor explained that Borno started the initial distribution of palliative about one month ago while scaling up the exercise to key into presidential food emergency declaration.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recently declared an emergency on food security across the country. In compliance with the declaration and to complement federal government’s efforts to alleviate the suffering caused by fuel subsidy removal, we have since rolled out a palliative distribution initiative targeting 300,000 households”, Zulum said.

He also noted that the initial distribution of palliative was conducted in Gwoza and three communities in Kukawa LGA which include Baga, Cross Kauwa and Doron Baga.

The governor added that the initiative is aimed at reducing the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal for the average of 300,000 most vulnerable families.

Under the initiative, each eligible beneficiary receives N5,000 cash, a bag of rice, a bag of beans and one wrapper (for women).

Zulum emphasized that his administration will prioritize the welfare of the people and ensure that all measures are put in place to alleviate the hardship faced by citizens.

The governor urged citizens to give maximum support to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that the hardship resulting from the fuel subsidy removal is temporary.

“I want to urge the people of Borno State to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I want you to understand that subsidy is not sustainable, we understand that people will feel the impact adversely at the initial stage, but in the long run, it will be beneficial to all of us”, Zulum said.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum on Tuesday distributed 400 houses to vulnerable IDPs from five communities displaced by Boko Haram insurgents. The communities are Maibukarti, Jibrinti, Mainari Shuwa, Mainari Kanuri and Tilori.

The 400 houses are sited at a resettlement estate constructed by Borno State Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement.

During a brief ceremony, Governor Zulum also shared resettlement packages to the 400 households allotted the houses.

Each household got rice, maize grain, mats, wrapper and cash support.

Borno State has been at the centre of insurgency for more than a decade, but with recent victories by the Nigerian Military, Borno State Government was able to return more than one million displaced persons to the newly built resettlement houses and reconstructed communities. Ens