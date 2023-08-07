Fuel Subsidy: Zulum shares food to 2,000 households in Mafoni

.. Says Tinubu gave Borno 3,000 bags of rice

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Monday, supervised the distribution of food palliative to over 2,000 households in Mafoni ward of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

The distribution which aims at cushioning the effects of fuel subsidy removal took place at the premises of Mohammed Goni College of Legal and Islamic Studies (MOGCOLIS) where benefitting households received two bags of rice and beans.

Zulum explained that 2,000 households were drawn from 27 wards comprising of 15 from Maiduguri Metropolis and 12 from Jere Local Government Area.

A combined total of 54,000 bags of rice and 54,000 bags of beans were meant for distribution across the two Local Government Areas, targeting their most vulnerable residents.

Zulum’s administration has been actively seeking strategies to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices on the grassroots population, ensuring that essential foods and services remain accessible to vulnerable people.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum while addressing the beneficiaries disclosed that the rice being distributed is part of five trucks of 3,000 bags released to the Borno State Government on the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Zulum expressed gratitude to the President and Vice President, Kashim Shettima, for supporting Borno State in times of need.

“Let me acknowledge the receipt of 5 trucks of rice from the Tinubu’s administration to cushion the hardship faced as a result of subsidy removal”, Zulum said.

He added, “We want to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our son, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, for the support. We will continue to cherish this administration and on this note, I want to call on our people to remain calm as we are doing everything possible to cushion the effects of the ongoing hardship faced by the people.”