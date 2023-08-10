FUEL SUBSIDY: Tinubu’s inaugural statement was unnecessary – Ezeh, PDP Chieftain

Says corruption may hinder subsidy savings from being used

Urges President to release Kanu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Emeka Eze, in this interview, laments the announcement of fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu on the day he was inaugurated, describing it as unnecessary.



Eze, who urges the President to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, says his freedom would reduce tension in the South-East.



On his assessment of the nation in the last one month under Tinubu



I will not be fair with myself and reality if I was not impressed in some areas, especially with how the President has kicked off. However, there are still reservations. In just 30 days, it is a bit too hasty for one to assess a four-year government. I have told friends of mine that I wouldn’t make any public presentation until he has spent 100 days. Nevertheless, I want to point out that I was impressed with his appointments, especially with the Service Chiefs and some of those immediate advisers who are with him. I saw a lot of square holes in square pegs. I saw people who are experienced in their field being allowed to do justice to what is required. I have never doubted President Bola Tinubu’s capacity to lead, my concern was with the area of having the strength to withstand what will come with Nigeria, but he has proven me wrong in some areas. For subsidy, the way that announcement was made, anyone who is a leader in Nigeria should know how Nigerians react to issues and how panic can easily spring up. I think that announcement was a mistake on the part of the President.



On fuel subsidy removal and potential increase in price

I think the way it was announced was the problem. The way the people have received it is the aftershoot of the wrong way it was presented. I have always been an advocate for the removal of fuel subsidy because I see the entire thing as criminal. It was a bold move and a good one, but the way it was handled was improper. I think the minds of the people should have been prepared for something this heavy. Apart from the price of fuel, it has affected other areas of life. What President Tinubu said wasn’t wrong, but it wasn’t necessary. I didn’t see the need to mention it because the people wanted reassurance. All he needed to do was to continue working underground. It’s clear that there is no way fuel subsidy will be accommodated in the spendings of government since it wasn’t there, so it was no news. One area that gives me concern isn’t just the palliative or removal of fuel subsidy, it is the monster out there waiting for the money derived from fuel subsidy to come back and then grab. That monster is corruption. One of the assurances President Tinubu gave was taking proactive measures that would empower anti-corruption agencies, but it is one thing to promise. If we have measures in place where the processes to take the money saved from subsidy is frustrated and assurance can be given to the people that the money will be put into proper use, then palliative isn’t even our worry.



How do you think that the President should have handled the issue of the Chairman, Economic Financial and Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa?



It has to do with gaining the trust of the people. If a government comes into place and wants to gain the trust of the people, the umpire should be unbiased and any hitch somewhere should be addressed. This is not just to praise President Tinubu but to encourage. We want to believe that the President wants the best for the country and he has no other choice. I think this will be an opportunity for him to write his name on marble. Though certain decisions that are good steps in the right direction have been made, what we are saying is that we are watching, because politicking and political leadership is all about interest. Due to the way we are bleeding, the interest of the people at this point in time should always come first. It doesn’t just end at palliative and the suffering of the masses, the outcome of the last election is still pinching the people and so many are watching. During the election, some people felt they were no longer part of this country and that is dangerous. If one person can reassure the people that everyone is one and his government will accommodate them just as he said in his inaugural speech. However, it is one thing to say and another thing to do. That is why we are sitting with our legs and fingers crossed and praying that he keeps to his words because a lot of us are living in fear. Some people are living in times of uncertainty, but it is looking good, and I will just want to encourage him to keep to his words.



On Federal Character and uniting the nation

To be fair to the President, I would say that diversity, equity and inclusion are something that you cannot remove because there will be no stability without it. I think he has done very well with the even spread. Also, it is one thing to say you have five people from the South-East in government, yet we don’t feel the impact. In fact, it is to the detriment of the people. While looking at the even spread, you look at competence. The North-Central are not the only ones crying, the South-East wants more. At the moment, the highest political position the South-East has is the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. And if you ask them, they will tell you they should have been the Senate President. As long as the President has done well in trying to spread and ensure that the right people are occupying those positions, some of us are comfortable. We would only begin to get worried when those brought in to represent are not doing what is expected of them.



On insecurity

It depends on where you are looking at it from. I come from Imo State, precisely Orsu Local Government and I can tell you that as I speak to you now, insurgency in my community is at its highest in history. I haven’t been able to go home in the last three years. I understand that the state government is doing something about it but we, as a community, have taken it upon ourselves to act. The community, the local government, the traditional institution and captains of industry came together to form an organisation. I believe that efforts towards sorting insecurity should be coordinated. In Orsu Local Government, there are deaths and killings everyday. In some communities, groups of armed individuals have taken over, such that police or security personnel are unable to access these communities.



On Kanu

Releasing him would help. But, the approach to solving security problems should be coordinated and led by the Federal Government. If you come to the South-East, some of the problems in Imo State started from Anambra and some are trickling in from Anambra to Ebonyi. So, it is not about the state governor being the Chief Security Officer of the state, but it is about insurgency and insecurity in the country. I want to use this opportunity to tell the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that releasing Nnamdi Kanu would go a long way in reducing the pressure and the tension in the South-East. If that could be done, he would have solved the problem in that region to a large extent. He should engage the people, reassure them that his government will accommodate them and let them know that this government has their best interests at heart.



On the ministers and policy priority

There are certain positions that have always been politicised and we have always paid the price for it. Positions like the Ministry of Education and the Justice Ministry. However, I want to urge this government to pay attention to human capacity development or human capacity building because so many people are out there who do not understand what life is anymore, they live life just by the day. Education, human capacity development, justice and finance are areas that deserve critical attention.