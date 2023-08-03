Fuel subsidy removal: Zamfara orders distribution of foodstuff as palliatives

Zamfara State Government has approved immediate distribution of foodstuff across the 14 Local Government Areas as palliatives due to the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.



A statement by Governor Dauda Lawal’s spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, on Wednesday, noted that the decision is in line with the current realities in the country and the commitment of the Zamfara State Government to mitigate the effects of the hike in petrol pump price.



He said that the State Government was rolling out plans to make sure that palliatives reache the masses without hitches.



The statement reads in part, “the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has approved the immediate distribution of foodstuff as palliatives to ameliorate the hardship caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy.



“Governor Dauda Lawal as a responsible leader believes that the distribution of food items will be the latest of his administration’s interventions considering the current realities.



“Phase one of the foodstuff distribution will commence with rice and maize among items.



“Modalities and a high-powered committee have been set up for the purpose after the approval of the Governor.



“This process will be non-partisan and the foodstuff will be distributed to the poor and less privileged across Zamfara.



“Furthermore, Zamfara State Government believes that the palliatives will go a long way to cushion the effects of the hardship caused by the subsidy removal.



“Some other measures will be announced in due course.”