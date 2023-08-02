Fuel subsidy removal: Enugu workers join NLC protest

By Chinedu Adonu

Workers in Enugu State have joined the nationwide protest organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, over the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The NLC members, associate unions and civil society groups gathered at the New Market Office of the Enugu NLC where the protest took off at 9.50 am on Wednesday.

The protesters were seen marching through the New Market Roundabout, to FRCN, the State Secretariat, Okpara Avenue, CBN road, towards government house.

Addressing the crowd in front of the EEDC office, Okpara Avenue, NLC Chairman, Fabian Nwigbo says the workers will keep demanding for their rights until the federal government relieves Nigerians from hardship.

He said, “If the government does not do the needful, the organised labour will take more concrete steps to embark on industrial action.”

Security agents were seen guarding the protesters who are peacefully marching the streets.