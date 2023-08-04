Fuel subsidy removal and FX rate unification: How market?



By Kriz David

Barely sixty days after the “subsidy is gone” decree, Nigerians are in deep financial distress, and many more have become multi-dimensionally poor. The economy is hurt even more. Fiscal policy experts who championed the removal of “fuel subsidy”, I dare to ask, how long do you still want Nigerians to suffer? Why replace a simple problem with a wicked problem? The increase of fuel pump price is an evil under the sun, and an error from the ruler! Policy problems cannot be solved by diktat or linear thinking!

Nigeria’s lean revenue and high debt burden are symptoms of STEALING by the tiny elite – the elite of the elite, who are elected and appointed government officials! They are not powerful and should never be too powerful to be questioned by the State. If the tiny elite are too powerful, what then is the essence of government?

Often, government addresses symptoms of policy problems because they fail to ask the right questions. Asking the right questions will definitely help to address the root cause of policy problems with lasting solutions. Chief policy makers, through the years have failed woefully in this regard. What is the exact liters of PMS Nigerians consume daily? How many liters get smuggled to Niger, Chad, Benin and Cameroon? Should Nigerians groan at the expense of the tiny elite? Veritable answers to these questions ought to have been sought instead of the excruciating pains Nigerians have been asked to endure. Fuel subsidy is not the cause of the ailing economy.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria should also ask the right questions; they should not fleeced with upward review of minimum wage or 300% salary increase. Nigerians do not need phantom palliatives. These would merely address the symptoms of the increase in pump price of PMS. The policy priority for NLC, TUC and indeed all Nigerians should be that crude oil must be refined locally. Local refineries should get crude oil supplies for domestic consumption in Naira. Government should channel the N500 billion to sustainable local refining of crude oil. And until the local refineries meet domestic consumption, Government must ensure that 30 million liters of PMS is available daily at affordable price for Nigerians, and all PMS haulage trucks must have trackers to curb smuggling.

On FX rate unification, the arbitrage is the symptom of the existence of parallel or black market. Why should there be black market in the first instance? Which developed nation has black market for trading its currency? These are the questions that ought to be asked and answered. There can never be exchange rate unification when people are allowed to trade currency from their bedrooms, under the trees and on the streets. The Naira would never be stable and strong with currency substitution. Most politicians, government officials and businessmen spend US dollars in Nigeria to flaunt their “big boy” status. It’s a shame!

Government policy priority should be to improve the welfare and living standard with the availability of affordable food and clean water, affordable quality education and healthcare, affordable energy, transportation and housing for citizens and residents in Nigeria. Also, Government must be deliberate in creating competitive advantage for Nigerian firms. Create favourable business environment and support local firms to refine crude, produce goods and services for domestic consumption and export to bolster foreign earnings and reserve. Energy subsidy is one of the competitive advantages Government should avail Nigerian firms to compete in global markets. In return, Nigerian firms will employ more people and pay bumper taxes to government. Government should avoid the policy mismatch that favours foreign investors over local firms. Foreign investors do not build any nation.

*Dr. Kriz David is an author, a futurist and a public policy expert.