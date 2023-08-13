Fuel Subsidy: Lagos hospitals offer free antenatal, child delivery services

By Sola Ogundipe

As part of the relief measures announced by the Lagos State Government to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on Lagos residents, pregnant women in the state are currently receiving free antenatal care and child delivery services from the Lagos State General Hospitals and Primary Health Centers.

Recall that as part of the relief measures announced to lessen the burden of the removal of the fuel subsidy on Lagosians, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, directed in July that General Hospitals and PHCs in the state should provide free antenatal care and child delivery services, including normal and Cesarean sections, to expectant mothers.

In his directive, the Governor instructed the primary and secondary health facilities run by the Lagos State Government to provide free medical services to ensure that the health of families is taken care of while easing their financial constraints and increasing access to quality health care delivery in Lagos State.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, said that the implementation of the free health services will help improve maternal and child health indices in Lagos. Ogboye, who spoke during a compliance monitoring visit to some State hospitals over the weekend, including the Ifako-Ijaiye and Isolo General Hospitals, expressed satisfaction at the level of compliance.

“The Governor recognized that the cost of antenatal care and child delivery services would add to the burden of fuel subsidy removal on the cost of living for expectant parents, and this is why the Governor announced the free medical intervention as part of the rolled out measures to ease off the burden.

“I am impressed by the level of compliance with Mr. Governor’s free antenatal and child delivery service directive at the health facilities visited. Having gone round the ANC clinics, post-delivery wards, and baby nurseries at the Ifako-Ijaiye and Isolo General Hospitals, it is heartwarming to see the smiles on the faces of the newly born and their parents.

He said the free medical intervention initiative is an immediate priority directive by Governor Sanwo-Olu to cover the cost of antenatal care, including registration and ANC clinics, as well as normal and cesarean section child delivery services, and was in line with the State Government’s Universal Health Coverage attainment drive.

“This intervention, an immediate priority decided by the State Government to cushion the impact of the removal of fuel subsidies and stabilize the conditions of ordinary citizens, has further shown the State Government as a proactive and responsible Government with a human face always willing and ready to make life bearable for citizens, particularly at this critical time.” He stated.

On his part, the Medical Director of Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital, Dr. Bamidele Mustapha, disclosed that the health institution has implemented free health interventions, providing antenatal and child delivery services to over 30 people at no cost.

A beneficiary of the free child delivery service at the Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital, Mrs. Oluwademilade Mustapha, who gave birth to a boy via caesarian section, and another beneficiary, Mrs. Eniola Samuel, who also delivered a baby boy at the General Hospital, Isolo, praised the State Government’s initiative for providing free medical care.