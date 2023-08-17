Fuel price hike: Hardship has tripled, act fast, AUPCTRE tells Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The National Women Commission of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, AUPCTRE, on Thursday, told President Bola Tinubu to act fast in alleviating the suffering of workers and Nigerians, lamenting that hardship has tripled in the country as a result of fuel price increase.

The National Chairperson of the group, Mrs Comfort Otobo, made the remarks at the national women commission of AUPCTRE zonal workshop in Jos, Plateau.

The Chairperson , who said that one of the main objectives of the union as enshrined in its constitution is to educate members, emphasized that knowledge is the key to development of the society and that the commission in recent times facilitated trainings for women in the union, saying that education is a continuum.

She said, “By the grace of God the next training shall capture the state chairpersons and secretaries of women committee since the participants for this first phase is for national women commission executives as well as zonal chairpersons and secretaries.

“The commission urges all participants to make the workshop a businesslike by being attentive and take part in whatever is taught,” she advised.

Plateau State Head of Service, Mrs Rauta Dakok said Governor Caleb Mutfwang would appoint more women and youth in his next round of appointments.

The Head of Service, who was represented by Mr. Isaac Maram, Permanent Secretary Establishment and Labour Matters, Office of the Head of Service, said that Mutfang is passionate about women issues.

“If you look at the appointments at the political level of commissioners, and at the bureaucratic level of permanent secretaries, quite a chunk of women were represented.

“And he is not done yet, because he will reel out more appointments soon and he told us that the bulk of the appointments will be women and youth,” she stated.

Dakok commended AUPCTRE national women commission for the choice of the theme for the education programme “Advancing Women Participation in Trade Unionism at Workplace” and described it as apt and timely.

The head of service encouraged the women and indeed civil servants to always update their knowledge saying that education is key to success.

Earlier in his remarks, the AUPCTRE President, Mr Benjamin Anthony said the theme of the one-day education programme was carefully chosen at a period when women were facing challenges both a home and in the workplace.

Anothony said that the union members need to be exposed to gender issues that would promote gender equality and equity which should not be compromised.

“Women need to be empowered at workplaces, thus, the need for gender mainstreaming. Learning is a continuous process with consistent understanding of various environments we find ourselves.

“In our determination to create a responsive awareness within the rank and file of our members this administration has made education a priority.

“Consequent upon this resolve, the national secretariat is determined to continuously provide education materials to any arm of the organs of the union that shows interest in educating our members,’’ he said.