Fubara tackles FG, says gov’t running one man in pipeline surveillance

Gov Fubara

…FG ready to do the right thing – NSA assures

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has criticised the Federal Government for leaving the pipeline surveillance job to a single company and individual, noting that such may affect the fight against oil theft in Niger Delta.

Fubara, spoke at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, when a delegation on the security of oil and gas assets led by the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, visited.

It would be recalled that after the award of the multibillion-naira pipeline surveillance contract to Tantita Security Services led by former militant leader Government Ekpemepulo aka Tompolo, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari, had justified the government’s decision.

But in Port Harcourt yesterday, Fubara said the decision was inappropriate, adding that the job ought to have been awarded to more people from the different states, ethnic nationalities in the region to achieve its targeted result at ease.

The governor, who was responding to speech by leaders of the delegation said: “I agree that in solving the problems, we must get down to the local, but security of pipelines should not be given to one man.

“How can someone from Kalabari be controlling the pipeline in ONELGA? How can somebody in ONELGA control what is happening in Ogoni? It’s not possible now! We must look at bringing all the key people in the various communities to work.”

He said the state has always been at the forefront in the fight against the illegal refining of crude from the administration of his predecessor, Chief Nyesom Wike, noting that the state has not deviated from its position.

Fubara, who said the new course chatted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would benefit all, tasked leaders of the region to work together to ensure that their two sons manning the petroleum ministry are successful in the job.

He said: “Two of our sons, from Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom are heading the Ministry of petroleum. We don’t want them to fail. We must give them the necessary support. You shouldn’t have bordered coming because we are already working on it. You should have just called me to ask for the situation report.”

He further cried that the Niger Delta region is not benefitting as much as it should be compared to its contribution to the national economy, urging the delegation to engage the right people to get the right information.

FG ready to do the right thing – NSA assures

Earlier, the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, assured that the administration of Bola Tinubu was ready to do the right step to get the nation working.

Ribadu said the oil-rich region has remained important to the federal government, stating that FG is taking every necessary step to open a new chapter in Niger Delta.

“We are here on his own (President Tinubu) instruction. We are here, like the minister of defense said, based on the commitment of Mr President.

“The belief of Mr. President is that indeed this part of Nigeria matters a lot. Not just the resources, but of course the people of the Niger Delta need to live in peace.

“He has given instruction. As you see here, this is the entire federal might. Strategic individuals and offices are here assembled.

“This is a clear demonstration of a commitment and a belief that indeed time has come for us to more or less say, like what the minister of defence said, that enough is enough to open a new chapter. We believe that it is time to do the right thing and we’re going to do it.”