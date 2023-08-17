Free Bawa or charge him to court, MURIC tackles DSS

EFCC boss, Bawa

By Luminous Jannamike

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has demanded the immediate release or judicial arraignment of AbdulRasheed Bawa, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Professor Ishaq Akintola, Executive Director of MURIC, made this call on Thursday, citing concerns over Bawa’s continuous detention since 14th June, 2023 without formal charges or public explanation.

“Abdul Rasheed Bawa has been in detention without any explanation whatsoever. This is contrary to the letter and spirit of Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which guarantees fair hearing,” Akintola stated.

He further emphasized that the situation stands in stark contrast to Section 41 of the constitution which guarantees freedom of movement for all Nigerian citizens.

The Muslim Rights Concern, in its statement, pointed out that Nigerians have not heard from the former EFCC boss or his legal representatives, raising the issue of audi alterem partem – the judicial principle of hearing from both sides before making a decision.

Akintola also raised concerns over the comparative treatment of Bawa and Godwin Emefiele, the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor.

He said, “If Godwin Emefiele could be arraigned in court twice since his arrest, we wonder what special crime Bawa committed to have warranted his indefinite detention.”

Underscoring the need for due process, the MURIC director lamented the perceived inequality in legal representation, indicating that Emefiele’s purported access to substantial resources might have contributed to the difference in their cases.

The Islamic human rights organization called for the enforcement of Bawa’s fundamental human rights, demanding his release or arraignment before a court where he can be granted bail.

“MURIC demands that he should be set free or brought to court where his charges will be read to him. He should also be allowed to see his lawyer, his personal doctor and key members of his family,” Akintola said.

He concluded his statement by envisioning a Nigeria where every citizen is free from institutional coercion, tyranny, oppression, and socio-economic marginalization.