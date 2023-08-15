Fraudsters using sit-at-home against our people – Kanu’s lawyer

By Chinonso Alozie

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday described those behind the sit-at-home in the South East region, as fraudsters adding that the law would soon catch up with them.

Ejiofor made this known to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to the continue issuing of sit-at-home order by the oneself acclaimed IPOB leader, Ekpa.

The lawyer was worried that despite the hand written letter of Kanu, calling off the sit-at-home some people who have been benefiting from it have continued to use it to cause problems in the South East region from far away Finland.

According to Ejiofor, “It has become imperative to state that the only way to show Ezigbo UmuChineke that the exposition on the heinous criminal activities of fraudsters and bandits who feed on the vulnerability of our people, is yielding the desired result, is that they now resort to fabrication of unimaginable lies, concoction of grievous falsehoods, and relentless advancement of obvious false narratives to continue to remain relevant.

“The complete and total end to the criminality of a rogue who operates from far away Finland, by a mere handwritten note of about 50 words by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is enough proof that there is no competition in destiny. Hence, Ezigbo UmuChineke should be guided as follows:

“Sit-at-home is dead today because Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said so – wonders of the handwritten note! The senseless sit-at-home completely stopped from the moment Onyendu’s handwritten note was published.

“The criminal proponent of sit-at-home in Finland goes to work every Monday, if at all he is meaningfully engaged, and his child, that he had with a Finnish lady, goes to school every Monday. But children in Igbo land are prevented from going to school on Mondays and parents are prevented from going out to seek for their livelihoods to feed their families, particularly in this period of unimaginable economic hardship. What height of hypocrisy and wickedness!

“We must all appreciate Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for demonstrating his abiding love for his people by ending the troublesome sit-at-home, which even our governors could not stop for about two years.

“It took only a handwritten note of about 50 words to end the criminality of a rogue in faraway Finland. This is proof that had Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu been released before now in line with the Appellate Court’s judgment, all the tragic and unfortunate deaths and needless destructions recorded over the past turbulent two years in Igbo land, would have been averted because his endeared people listen to him.

“Finally, if this level of peace can be achieved with a mere written note from solitary confinement in the SSS gulag, imagine what Onyendu’s physical presence will accomplish. This goes to show that those behind the insecurity in the South-East and benefitting from same, are the same people obstructing the release of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

“I, therefore, urge Ezigbo UmuChineke never to relent. Do not be discouraged now because the criminal in Finland will have no hiding place. He has completely run out of lies and will soon tell the remnants of his gullible followers that there are only two market days in Igbo land. We are getting closer there. Nevertheless, the long arms of the law will soon catch up with him.

“Ezigbo UmuChineke, kindly be reminded that the sensitization and distribution of the flyers asauthorizedd by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kan, shall continue. Our people are now better informed. May God continue to bless Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for his abiding love for his dear people – the Biafrans; and may God bless us all,” Ejiofor.