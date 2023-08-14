France suffer blow as Ntamack out of Rugby World Cup

By Otu Nkpoidet

The World Cup hosts defeated Scotland 30-27 in a pregame game on Saturday in Saint-Etienne. France’s flyhalf Romain Ntamack left the field with what appears to be a knee injury.

Ntamack, 24, was helped off the field after 55 minutes, less than a month before the start of the World Cup after a collision with opposite number Finn Russell.

Van der Merwe also suffered an issue and was helped from the pitch by a team doctor with a quarter of the game left.

France fielded an almost full-strength team before the World Cup opener with three-time winners New Zealand on 8 September with Ntamack partnering captain Antoine Dupont at half-back.

Scotland started the better at a sold-out and vocal Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, the 42,000-capacity ground which will host four games at the World Cup.

The visitors led 10-6 after 22 minutes as Les Bleus’ Thomas Ramos kicked two penalties in response to Kyle Steyn’s try and Russell’s shots at goal.

Ramos kept his side in the game and they were 13-10 in front at the break as Dupont set up Ntamack to score after continued pressure.

After an hour of Saturday’s game, France’s advantage was cut to 27-15 as Van der Merwe strolled over in the corner following a Huw Jones break but the Edinburgh flier soon left the field.

The lead was just 27-22 with 11 minutes remaining as Scotland flanker Rory Darge, who kicked the ball out to end last weekend’s win over France in Edinburgh, bundled over to set up a tense finish.

The French side will be playing at the world cup alongside New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia in pool A