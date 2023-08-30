France following Gabon events ‘with the greatest attention’ — PM

France is following events in Gabon “with the greatest attention”, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday after army officers in the West African country announced they had deposed President Ali Bongo.
Borne’s comment was the first reaction from France, the former colonial power in Gabon whose influence in Africa is seen as being undermined by a series of recent coups that have toppled friendly governments.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.