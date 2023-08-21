Four take-aways from inauguration of Tinubu’s ministers

By Biodun Busari

President Bola Tinubu commissioned his 45 cabinet members in a remarkable fashion on Monday, as he broke away from the conventional way his predecessors had done it.

Last Wednesday, Tinubu assigned portfolios to them but made some changes a day after swearing-in, assigning Abubakar Momoh to be in charge of Niger Delta Development.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the statement, Momoh was redeployed from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Ministry of Niger Delta Development. In contrast, Adegboyega Oyetola, earlier given Transportation, was redeployed as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

Ajuri, however, noted that the Federal Ministry of Youth would be reassigned to a minister-designate soon.

Other intending cabinet members include Bunmi Tunji-Ojo and Hon. Sa’idu Alkali who were redeployed as the Minister of Interior and Minister of Transportation respectively.

Elaborate event

The President swore in the ministers in an elaborate banquet-like ceremony held at the Conference Room of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Other dignitaries at the event were the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, among other top government officials.

The ministers took oath in batches

Unlike the past events where the ministers were sworn in together at the State House during a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, the current ministers took the oath of office alphabetically, using their states of origin, five ministers a batch.

Reading of citation

Before being sworn in, the profiles of the ministers were read by Ngalale. The idea was the first of its kind as past administrations did not do that. The development was one of the reasons why the event was unique.

The signing of the oath of office

Justice Ariwoola administered the oath of office to the ministers. After that, they took their turns to sign the oath and shook hands with the President, who stood throughout the event and took photographs with each minister.

After signing the oath of office, Tinubu charged the ministers to focus on the tasks assigned and deliver them with dedication, in driving the country to a progressive and prosperous state.