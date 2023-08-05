Four persons rescued in Lagos lone road crash

By Evelyn Usman

Four persons were rescued by officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA today, in an auto crash fatal at Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island.

A LASTMA official, Oladunni Ademola of ‘Zebra’ Zone 1 Sura, who led the rescue team disclosed that the lone accident involved a Toyota Sienna with plate number US 706 EQ.

Ademola said preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle with an undisclosed identity, who was on top speed, was heading inward Oyebanji, Lagos Island when the vehicle had a brake failure.

According to him,

“Immediately the accident happened, our officials with support from Police officers from Adeniji Adele, quickly intervened and rescued these four victims: two men and two women, who were immediately rushed to the General Hospital for medical attention.

The General Manager, LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba , therefore,enjoined motorists to be careful and always check that their vehicles were always in good condition before embarking on any journey .