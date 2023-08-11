Four die, 7 injured as Zaria Mosque building collapses

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Tragedy struck in Zaria, Kaduna State as a part of the Central Mosque building near the Emir’s Palace collapsed, killing 4 worshippers during the late afternoon Asr prayers on Friday.

According to reports, the Emir of Zazzau, Amb Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli had ordered that activities in the Mosque be suspended and expressed deep shock and sadness over the incident .

Seven other people said to have sustained injuries during the building collapse, were receiving medical attention in hospitals.

A witness said “ Four worshippers have died after the Zaria central mosque collapsed on Friday. Seven other people sustained injuries in the accident that occurred when the worshippers were observing prayers around 4 pm.” The authorities were yet to issue any statement on the building collapse.