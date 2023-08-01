Foundation signs co-operation agreements with African industry, businesses 

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor, St. Petersburg

As part of the Second Summit and Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, the Roscongress Foundation has signed a series of cooperation agreements with African trade and investment organizations that included the Tunisian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, the African Energy Chamber, API-MALI, APIX-SA, and the Black Business Council.

The documents signed encompass bilateral agreements for the development of effective communications between expert communities and business circles in the Russian Federation and Africa.

Giving insight into the agreements, Roscongress Foundation Chairman and CEO, Alexander Stuglev, stated: “To implement the agreements and actively develop cooperation between Russia and the states in Africa, we will have to create shared international communication platforms.

“The creation of a Russian-African communication space based on trust such as is called for in the agreements signed will make it possible to achieve full cooperation in the development of partnerships between representatives of business communities involved in export and import, tourism and cultural interaction and to expand the volume of investment attracted, and that will include energy projects in Africa and Russia”.

The agreements stress the importance of long-term cooperation between the Roscongress Foundation and representatives of African public and industry organizations to promote joint projects in national markets through mutual consultation and information and expert support on relevant economic and social issues.