Foundation organises competition in Nigeria

The JIM LEECH Mastercard Foundation (JL MCF) yesterday held its 2023 Final Pitch Competition Watch Party in Lagos Nigeria.

The competition was a cumulation of entrepreneurs with viable businesses compete for a prize pool of 20,000 CAD seed funding.

In attendance was Mr. Segun Ajayi, the Country Director, Oracle Nigeria who admonished the participants on the requirements and strategies to start and successfully navigate the business terrain in Nigeria.

Maryam Atolagbe, Founder of Machoice Nigeria, an eco-friendly brand was also in attendance, she was shortlisted for the final round of the competition and she won $3000 CAD. Her physical attendance at the ‘Watch Party’ gave her an opportunity to market her product to the attendees while her pitch session for the grand price was displayed on the screen.

Mr. Segun Oluwaleti, the Co-curator of the Queens Watch Party Nigeria was also in attendance and encouraged the Nigerian fellows to continously excel in their endeavors.

Also speaking, Mr. Toluwase Olaniyan, the Executive Director of EGO Foundation told the attendees that in the coming months, the Dunin-Deshpande Queens Innovation Centre Nigeria will open up her Center for Entrepreneurship consolidated program for Africans.

The event ended with Mr. Olaniyan pledging that the next couple of winners in subsequent years would be Nigerians as a result of the rigorous preparation and trainings that will take place to properly equip Nigerian entrepreneurs.