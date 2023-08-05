Foundation brings succour to glaucoma patients

Glaucoa cases on the rise

By Solomon Nwoke

Succour is underway for glaucoma patients in Nigeria as Maxity Glaucoma Foundation, in partnership with Phomax NFT, are about to revolutionize glaucoma patient care with a game-changing consensus mechanism – the Proof of Medical Report.

This groundbreaking initiative comes at a crucial time, as glaucoma patients in Nigeria face challenges due to the low doctor-patient ratio and the detrimental effects of brain drain on the healthcare system.

According to the Executive Director of Maxity Glaucoma Foundation, Desmond Bassey, through this innovative approach, the foundation aims to decentralize patient care, promote transparency, and place glaucoma patients at the heart of their treatment journey.

Bassey has expressed this transformative vision to international and local partners, recognizing the urgent need for improved glaucoma management in Nigeria.

He believes that the Proof of Medical Report will bring about positive change and address the current disparities in patient care.

He said,” the introduction of the Proof of Medical Report consensus mechanism marks a pivotal moment in glaucoma patient care. With a focus on decentralization, patient empowerment, and blockchain technology, this initiative aims to revolutionize glaucoma management in Nigeria. By creating a healthcare system that values transparency, patient-centricity, and collaboration, we can collectively work towards improving the lives of those battling glaucoma

He added that Brain drain, a significant challenge faced by Nigerian doctors, is a consequence of the high doctor-patient ratio and the overwhelming demand for medical services. The consensus mechanism is strategically designed to alleviate this burden and revitalize the doctor-patient relationship.

“Putting Glaucoma Patients at the Center

by providing patients with direct access to their medical reports and telemedicine services, they can communicate freely with doctors, seek expert advice, and make informed decisions about their treatment. This shift in patient-centered care places the glaucoma community in a position of empowerment, actively engaging them in managing their condition”.