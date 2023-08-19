Former envoy, Ugokwe commends Tinubu over ministerial appointments, others

Prof. Jerry Ugokwe

By Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

Erstwhile Ambassador of Nigeria to Austria, Prof. Jerry Ugokwe, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his choice of Ministers to constitute the Federal Executive Council, of Nigeria, and other political appointments, adding that many of them are square pegs in square holes.

He made this known in a statement in Abuja, where he said he believes that the challenges being faced by Nigerians, received attention because the team will have their eyes on the ball.

He said” I join well-meaning Nigerians to commend my friend and brother, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his choice of Ministers and the National Assembly for quickly concluding the confirmation process.

“The team is obviously a combination of technocrats and sound-minded politicians who have distinguished themselves in their chosen professions and previous political leadership and are now saddled with greater responsibilities at the national level,” added.