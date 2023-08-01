Forex expert, Bakare Ifeoluwa takes financial literacy to varsity students

In a bid to combat poverty and empower struggling individuals, Bakare Ifeoluwa, popularly known as Daddy 6ix, has made it his business to education university students in financial literacy to empower them, making him a guiding light in the world of forex trading. As the founder of Daddy6ix Academy Ltd and an accomplished forex trader, he has impacted over 1,500 students both locally and internationally, helping them navigate the complex financial markets and achieve financial freedom.

Raised by a single mother and faced with numerous challenges in his upbringing, Daddy 6ix found himself seeking legitimate ways to make money online during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. He started as a freelance digital certified Google marketer and eventually ventured into affiliate marketing with Forex educational LLC in the United States. This journey led him to acquire extensive knowledge about the financial markets, enabling him to not only achieve personal success but also share his expertise with others.

Among his notable accomplishments, Daddy 6ix takes pride in mentoring over 1500 students on and offline. He has also been invited as a guest speaker at prestigious educational events at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Federal College of Education Yaba (FCE YABA), and Lagos State University (LASU). Through his dedication and passion, he seeks to reduce the current poverty rate in Nigeria by guiding aspiring forex traders through affordable training and support.

Recently, Daddy 6ix launched his website, offering a range of forex trading strategies, tools, and concepts at affordable rates. One of the highlights on the website is his personal success story, where he reveals how he turned his last 20,000 naira into over a million naira in just three weeks.

Asked about the inspiration behind his journey, Daddy 6ix emphasized his desire to break the cycle of poverty for himself and others. He said: “Like I said, I grew up struggling with basic needs. And seeing well-to-do families in society, I wanted to have a family like that and also help other struggling individuals out there.”

Despite facing challenges along the way, Daddy 6ix remains steadfast in his pursuit. He credited his faith and personal determination for overcoming obstacles, asserting that “with God and personal determination, it just becomes easy.”

His greatest accomplishment, according to Daddy 6ix, is witnessing the success of those he has mentored and watching them pay it forward by supporting others in their journeys.

To aspiring professionals in his field, Daddy 6ix advises, “Giving up is very easy in this field, but you always have to remind yourself why you started the journey in the first place and always motivate yourself with mentors with a life-changing background as yours.”

Living by the mantra “Be the change you want to see in the world” by Mahatma Gandhi, Daddy 6ix envisions creating a positive impact on society by transforming struggling individuals into financially empowered members of the community.

Looking ahead, Daddy 6ix plans to host a series of inter-university financial literacy seminars, aiming to build an army of walking ATMs who can navigate the financial markets with confidence.

In a nation grappling with economic challenges, Daddy 6ix stands as a beacon of hope, proving that determination, resilience, and financial literacy can lead to a brighter future. His journey exemplifies the potential of turning adversity into opportunity, serving as an inspiration to many aspiring professionals in the field of forex trading.