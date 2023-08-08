Food Security: Makinde commences distribution of farm inputs in Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

…as famers hail gesture

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has directed the immediate distribution of farm inputs to farmers across all the 33 local government areas of the state.

The farmers who are residents of Ogbomoso South, Surulere, and Oriire Local Government Areas of the state, yesterday, received their farm imputs at their respective local government headquarters.

The farm imputs distributions by OYS-Cares in conjunction with World Bank under the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA) is one of the commitments of Governor Makinde towards assisting the farmers in the state that were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in order to ensure food security across all the geo-political axis of the state.

Recall that Governor Makinde recently, in a state-wide broadcast, reeled out some measures that have been put in place by his government to alleviate the economic difficulties facing residents of the state as a result of removal of the fuel subsidy which includfood security, transportation, among others.

The governor in his speech said: “To ensure food security in the state, we will be distributing additional farm inputs to 10,000 farmers. This is in addition to the input support being provided under the World Bank assisted OYS-CARES programme.”

Some of the beneficiaries that spoke with journalists shortly after the distribution of the farm imputs lauded Governor Makinde over the initiatives.

Olusegun Ajao Moses, a maize farmer belonging to Owode Farmers Group in Ogbomoso South said, Governor Makinde has done well; we are so grateful, and on behalf of our people we really thank him for this support.”

A casava farmer in Oriire Local Government, Mrs. Adebowale Florence said: “I’m a cassava farmer from Idi-Ayin town, my farm is also located in Idi-Ayin town here in Surulere Local Government. I’m so grateful that I’m one of the beneficiaries that received 20 bundles of cassava cuttings, 2 bags of NPK fertilizer and 1 liter of herbicide, this is so huge and there is no doubt it will enhance my production; I’m so grateful to Engr. Seyi Makinde for this support, we are so proud to be a farmer under his administration because of his support always.”

Also in his remarks, the state coordinator for Nigeria Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus,(N-Cares) Result Area 2, Mr. Kolawole Bamigbola, said a total number of ninety (90) beneficiaries which have been grouped into two categories comprise of 70 cassava farmers and 20 maize farmers that are residents of Ogbomoso South will be going home with farm inputs worth millions of naira.

Mr. Bamigbola said: “Each cassava farmers received 20 bundles of cassava cuttings, 2 bags of NPK fertilizer and one liter of herbicide, while each 20 maize farmers that have been grouped into two will go home with 10kg of maize seeds, 2 bags of NPK fertilizer, 1 liter of post-emergence herbicide, and 1 liter of Pre-emergence herbicides.”

In Iresa-Adu, the Headquaters of Surulere Local Government no fewer than seven groups of cassava farmers, which means each of the 70 beneficiaries received 20 bundles of cassava cuttings, 2 bags of NPK fertilizer and 1 liter of herbicide.

In Oriire Local Government, one hundred (100) farmers of 10 groups comprises of eight groups of 80 cassava farmers received 20 bundles of cassava cuttings, 2 bags of NPK fertilizer and 1 liter of herbicide, while two groups of 20 maize farmers received 10kg of maize seeds, 2 bags of NPK fertilizer, one liter of pre-emergence herbicide and 1 liter of post-emergence herbicide as farm inputs to enhance their productions.

While addressing the beneficiaries, the Chairman of Ogbomoso South Local Government, Oyedokun Timothy lauded Governor Makinde for the intervention.

“You can all see that this Engr. Seyi Makinde led administration in Oyo state is talk and do government, all these farm inputs before us worth millions of naira and I want to urge you to make good use of them.”