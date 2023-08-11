Food production receives boost with commissioning of seed testing lab equipment

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS Nigerians yearning for food affordability, food production yesterday, received a boost with commission of a seed testing laboratory at the National Agricultural Seed Council, NASC, in Sheda, Abuja.

The Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa, AGRA, donated the lab equipment to NASC as part of upgrading the Central Seed Testing Laboratory, CSTL, in Abuja.

Speaking during the Commissioning of the lab equipment, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, maintained that the upgrade of the lab with the donation of equipment by AGRA is also to drive the food production policy of the Tinubu administration geared towards accelerating food security.

Umakhihe who was represented by the Director, Strategic Grains Reserve, Dr Haruna Sule it is in line with Mr. President vision to achieve this laudable project to enable all Nigerians to accelerate food security in the country.

He said: “To achieve this laudable objective, we are repositioning our strengths and opportunities with collaborating partners as the job for food sufficiency involves the participation of partners along the various value chains from crop to animal health and husbandry, fisheries, agribusiness, processing, storage and inputs.

“In terms of inputs we are all aware that in the crop production sphere seed is a major determinant of productivity as all other inputs complement the potentials of the seeds planted. This is why the administration has put the availability of quality seeds in the right quantity and right time as a very prominent position in the strategic plans for the food security programme in Nigeria.”

He also acknowledged that, “The National Agricultural Seeds Council is living up to expectations of delivering policies and actions regarding seed development and the seed industry in general. The council has over the years worked assiduously to ensure quality assurance in the industry and I implore them to up their game even as we target increased productivity in Nigeria.

“Partnerships are the sure way to inclusive growth in any system. I am proud of Seed Council today because of their high perspicacity for leveraging on partners, international donors and stakeholders to develop the system.

“Without gainsaying, we all know what it portends for our economy if we are able to increase our wheat production in Nigeria, to put smile in Nigerians faces I want to appreciate the effort of this great association in providing this great support for the NASC and in broader perspectives the Nigeria society at large. The upgrading of the seed health and molecular laboratory will definitely increase the capacity of the regulatory agency to deliver on its mandate.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, Flour Milling Association of Nigeria, FMAN, Olalekan Saliu, reiterated that, “FMAN cherishes its partnership and collaboration with you for the milestone achievement, as we look forward to furthering engagements with the NASC in its quest to bring more viable and vibrant seed culture to Nigeria.

“FMAN will continue to collaborate with other key players within the Wheat Value Chain. It is our hope that the achievement of increased wheat production in Nigeria would be accomplished through the sustained cooperation and collaboration of all major stakeholders.

“We are not disappointing the farmers, and they are very happy with us. They have the benefits of a guaranteed market, and when you have a guaranteed market, you are happy. We would pay a reasonable price.

“We want to make farming attractive and profitable because they are practical economists. We want the farmers to retain and find the business profitable and sustainable, including seed development.”

Earlier, in an address of welcome, the Acting Director General, NASC, Ishiak Khalid, assured NASC’s continued commitment to ensure availability of quality seeds to farmers and use of “the equipment for the good of our smallholder farmers in our pursuit for Food and Nutritional Security.”

According to Saliu, NASC spent N200 million on imported equipment to set up the laboratories, which took three years to complete.

“If we really need to develop wheat in Nigeria, do we have the right variety, the high-yielding wheat variety which is heat resistant? If you don’t, you are wasting your time.

Meanwhile, he commended FMAN for continuously supporting Council to ensure the availability of good quality planting materials for food and industrial purposes, their work around the wheat value chain, supporting NASC to ensure the availability of high-quality certified seeds for its wheat out-growers.