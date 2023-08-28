Fooball tourney: Soneye, ex int’l Akpoborie present trophy to winning team

Publisher of Per Second News, Femi Soneye, and Ex- Super Eagles star Jonathan Akpoborie, have presented the US Nigeria Soccer League/PSN FA Cup trophy to winners of the competition OGB FC.

The Club‘s skipper Malone Koroma “Kaloko” received the trophy at the Walkers Mill park in Maryland, USA.

OGB Football Club emerged the winners of the 2023 Nigerian Soccer League competition.

The league, which has been in existence for over 20 years, was boosted recently with Per Second News (PSN) as the sponsor of this year’s FA Cup.