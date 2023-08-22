Focus on Abuja healthcare, education, others, not demolition of structures, Bwala cautions Wike

By Biodun Busari

The spokesperson of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at the 2023 elections, Mr Daniel Bwala, has advised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike, to halt his intention of demolishing buildings in Abuja.

Bwala said rather than threatening Abuja residents on revoking their property titles, Wike should focus on providing basic facilities in education, healthcare, and sports, as well as in recreational centres and, rendering affordable transport services to help the city.

While he did not mention the name of the former governor of Rivers state, Bwala revealed these statements in a veiled message coming a few hours that Wike threatened to demolish all illegal buildings and structures in the FCT as part of efforts to restore the Abuja Master Plan.

The minister revealed this at his inaugural speech shortly after being sworn in alongside 44 others on Monday in Abuja, saying, “It is not going to be business as usual. Those distorting Abuja Master Plan: if you build where you are not supposed to, the building will go down.”

“If you build on a green area, sorry, it will go down. Those who were allocated land and refused to develop them, we will revoke such lands and re-allocate them to those who are ready to develop them.

“Those who don’t pay ground rent, we will not notify them to do so, but I will not be tired of signing revocation notices,” Wike added.

Reacting, via X, formerly known as Twitter, Bwala said, “TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN. Hello sir, in case you need a refresher course; the basic needs of the residents of the FCT are; affordable healthcare facilities; access to good education facilities, clean sports and recreational centers, affordable transport services system, efficient and workable street lights in the city Centre and the suburbs; and finally, security.”

The PDP chieftain also said the former governor might endanger President Bola Tinubu’s interests if his plan was to create chaos in Abuja, adding that he should exude humility as he performs his task as a minister.

“You came with a bullish and vendetta spirit venting fire and brimstone about demolition and revocation of titles. Abuja is not Port Harcourt. If you create chaos in the city, you will jeopardize your principal’s interests and he will be forced to sacrifice your job. You will learn humility on the job,” Bwala added.