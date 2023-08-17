FMDQ woos MOFI with private sector securities to fund govt coys

By Peter Egwuatu

FMDQ Exchange has called on the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, MOFI, to take advantage of its market platform using the private sector securities to fund government owned entities for better performance.

MOFI is a special purpose investment vehicle and asset custodian agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Mrs. Jumoke Olaniyan, Acting CEO of FMDQ Exchange, stated this, yesterday, when the management of MOFI paid a courtesy visit to the Exchange.

She said: “The group as a financial market infrastructure company since it was established 10 years ago transformed into a one-stop-shop for securities exchange and we hope MOFI can make use of the platform to fund government assets.”

In his speech, Dr. Amstrong Takang , Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of MOFI, noted that they are at the Exchange to seek private sector partnership that can help it become a true custodian of government’s investments in corporations and business entities that are well managed to deliver on their mandates, ensuring that they truly become bankable project capable of attracting private sector financing.

Continuing, he said: “MOFI is poised to actively play its role as a shareholder in government owned companies and put them in check as a link that had been missing over the years, and has been responsible for erosion of value, where the companies are still going concerns today.”

He emphasized the importance of optimizing the value of government investments and assets, aiming to mobilize, structure, and deploy investment capital in priority sectors of the economy. He expressed the aspiration to grow MOFI’s Asset under Management (AUM) to at least N100 trillion.