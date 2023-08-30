Flooding: Relocate to higher grounds, Edo govt tells residents

…Assures support for displaced persons

By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

EDO State Government has called on residents in lowland and riverine areas in the state to be vigilant and relocate to higher planes as a result of likely flooding with the release of modulated amounts of water into River Niger from Lagdo Dam by Cameroonian authorities.

The communities being aleted include Agenebode in Etsako East LGA, Anegbete in Etsako Central LGA and Illushi in Esan South East LGA as well as other riverine areas in Ikpoba Okha LGA, Ovia North-East LGA and Ovia South-West LGA.

In a statement in Benin City, yesterday, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said: “Edo State Government has been informed that the authorities of Lagdo Dam of the Republic of Cameroon would be releasing modulated amounts of water into River Benue due to flooding caused by incessant torrential downpour.

“Residents in lowlands and riverine areas, including those in Agenebode, Anegbete and Ilullshi of Etsako East, Etsako Central and Esan South East LGAs, respectively are hereby put on notice to be vigilant and relocate to a higher planes.

“Areas in Ikpoba Okha, Ovia North-East and Ovia South-West are also put on alert.

“The Edo State Government will provide support to those displaced from their homes by the rising water level occasioned by the overflow of the River Benue.

“Because we know this is going to happen, we had to move quickly to ensure that our Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camps are in a good state and the residents adequately briefed and sensitised.”