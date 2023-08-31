Flooding: Dam construction to control water from Lagdo Dam’s not too much, CSO tells Tinubu

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS 2023 flood and release of water from Lagdo Dam in Cameroon shake Nigerians to the bones and marrows, a Civil Society Organization, CSO, the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, ERA/FoEN, Thursday, called on President Bola Tinubu, to prioritize construction of a dam that would absorb water released from Lagdo Dam and mitigate the impact of flooding in Nigeria.

In a chat with Vanguard, the Executive Director,ERA/FoEN, Chima Williams said it has become very imperative to kick-start the process of building the dam or a push-back wall that would be a preventive measure that would ameliorate the annual sufferings of Nigerians that lead to loss of lives, business and environment.

According to Williams, the problem and solutions are known and should be addressed once and for all instead of giving handouts annually as relief materials for flood victims that does not even get to the victims, and added that the lasting solution is to construct the dam no matter the cost, because people’s lives are involved.

He said: “This issue of flooding is now a recurring decimal in our life as a nation, and of course, there has been lots of prediction and forecast but the only thing that has been lacking are proactive steps being taken by government to ensure the safety, welfare and well-being of citizens.

“Now, the Lagdo Dam issue would have been a long forgotten issue if we take proactive steps in-country. So I think given Lagdo Dam as an excuse is to just cover up the inefficiencies of the leadership in that sector.

“And let’s look at it, how much does this present government care about the Nigerian environment? Because it is the first step that a leader takes that makes you to judge on where him or her maybe going to, and of course, you cannot be proved wrong when the dance tune changes in the future. But for the present, what is the focal point of this present administration on environmental protection?

“For the issue of the opening of Lagdo Dam and flooding in Nigeria, if we allow anything to get amiss simply because of Lagdo Dam is opened as far as I am concerned, both the government and people are unserious to be honest, we are unserious people because if we are serious what will it cost us to refocus and rechannel and put protective mechanisms in place to ensure that the Lagdo Dam if it is opened it does not flood into Nigeria.

“It is an unserious nation that would say their problem is caused by another nation, don’t you have measures to protect yourself and your people? Can’t Nigeria build her own dam that will absorb the water released from the Lagdo Dam, can’t we? If we cannot prepare a push-back wall to ensure that if the water released from Lagdo Dam is released it pushes it backwards.

“There are lot of local and scientific ways to handle this issue if that is the major cause of flooding in this country that at the end of every year it happens we count billions of Naira in losses both in human, capital and environment.

“We cannot continue that way. We have to live proactive lives and take proactive steps to ensure the security, welfare and well-being of the citizens are paramount, anything that would cost the government to do that would not be too much.”