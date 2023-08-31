Flood: Relocate to higher grounds, Delta govt tells residents

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA— FOLLOWING the release of water from Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam into the Rivers Niger and Benue, the Delta State government has called on residents of low-land and flood-prone areas in the state to relocate to higher planes.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Festus Ahon, in a statement, yesterday, said the state government was concerned about the lives and property of citizens living in flood-prone areas.

He said: “The Delta State government has been informed that the authorities of Lagdo Dam in Cameroon would be releasing modulated amounts of water into the River Benue and River Niger due to flooding caused by torrential rainfall.

“The Delta State government will provide support to those displaced from their homes by the rising water level occasioned by the overflow of the River Benue and River Niger..“

He noted that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had approved the setting up of a 14-man Flood Disaster Management Committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, to mitigate the challenges expected by the impending flood.

According to him, the committee was saddled with the responsibility of carrying out aggressive sensitisation of citizens on the impending flood and to propose appropriate measures for the prevention and management of flooding, addressing the displacement of people and to suggest ways for the provision of relieve materials to victims.

“We are, therefore, calling on affected citizens to call the following numbers- 08064137841 and 08037200696 -for government intervention in the case of flooding.”