Flood control: Delta govt begins demolition of buildings on waterways

By Ochuko Akuopha

THE Delta State Government has commenced demolition of buildings and illegal structures built on natural water channels as part of it’s measures to control flood in the State.

The demolition and a dredging exercise started at Uvwie Local Government Area on Monday, and would thereafer, continue in Warri, Udu, Ughelli and other flood-prone areas of the state.

The exercise was supervised by the Director-General, Special Duties, Governor’s Office, Asaba, Mr Frank Omare, who led the amphibious swam buggy to the area accompanied by soldiers drafted from the 3 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Effurun.

Parts of three buildings, including a yet-to-be-completed church structure and a storey building were pulled down at Ugboroke, Uvwie Local Government Area where the demolition exercise started.

Speaking with newsmen during the exercise, Omare, said: “One of the mandates given to me is to remove illegal structures all over the state; in every local government area.

“This is just the beginning and we have given them over two months to ensure that those who had built on natural water ways remove their buildings, those who do not have approval plans they should remove their buildings. And they have deliberately refused.

“In Ugboroke, Uvwie Local Government Area, if there’s rain for 10 minutes, everywhere will be flooded. The place is under water and we cannot continue to allow it.

We’re not here for individual interest but the general interest. We will not compromise.

“No sentiments. The falling away of the yellow leave is a warning to the green one. We have started and we are continuing. Times are hard, things are rough, but we must do the right thing.

“The law is law. We have about seven equipment scattered across Warri South and Uvwie local government areas. When we are done, we would move to other local government. It’s a warning to others.

“Nobody’s building will be spared no matter who is involved. We will not compromise. This is the way to go. Forty per cent houses here have no soak-away system. Five metres to the drainage, the roads and canals must be adhered to.

“Ministry of land and survey urban renewal are all with me to ensure things are done properly. We are going to be very bold, and we are bold, we are going to be very focused and we are focused and we are going to ensure that nobody is victimised. We are paying so much money to carry out this exercise.”