Flood: Benue govt designates public schools in 22 LGs as camps for the displaced

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue state government has designated public schools in the about 22 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state as camps for persons expected to be affected by flood in the state.

The acting Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Sir James Iorpuu made this known Thursday while visited some of the flood prone communities in the state.

In a statement by the Information Office of the agency, Charity Agber, the Executive Secretary said the plan was in response to the notification from the Cameroonian authorities of their intention to release excess water from Lagdo Dam into River Benue.

He appealed to those residing on flood plains to vacate such areas for their own safety assuring that the state government was putting everything in place to mitigate the impact of the impending flood.

He said, “this notification is in response to the notice from the Cameroonian authorities on the release of water from the Lagdo Dam over River Benue. The flood is expected to affect people living around the banks of River Benue and people occupying flood-prone areas across 22 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.

“We are calling on residents living around the river bank to move to higher grounds for safety. We have already designated public schools across the 22 LGAs that would be affected as camps for the victims of the impending flood.”

He identified some of the flood prone areas within Makurdi the state capital, to include, Achusa, Idye, Wurukum market, Genabe, Industrial layout, Demekpe, Wadata market, Rice Mill, Inongun, Agbohough, Judges Quarters, and Gyado Villa.

The Executive Secretary assured that the agency would constantly keep the people abreast with every development concerning the looming flood as they unfold.