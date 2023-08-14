Flight connectivity deficit: Plateau govt signs pact on flight operations with ValueJet

…Plans to upgrade of Jos Airport

By Prince Okafor

Plateau State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Nigeria’s indigenous airlines, ValueJet to sustain flight operations to the state.

This would make the carrier gain strong foothold on the Jos-Abuja route.

It would also address the air transportation deficit in the state.

ValueJet had launched its inaugural flight last year, and in February began flight services to the State.

ValueJet’s Managing Director, Capt. Omololu Majekodunmi signed the MoU for the airline, and the Commissioner of Transportation Davou Gyang who represented Governor Caleb Mutfwang signed on behalf of the Plateau State government in Lagos.

According to Gyang, “This initiative is very critical to the development of the state. It marks a significant milestone in the quest of this administration opening up the economy of the state.

“When this administration came onboard, we saw a deficit in activities of air transportation in the state and how the value in these activities are not felt within the state.

“In response to the plight of the people in terms of safety and economic value of the travel between Jos and Abuja, it was expedient to have a very reliable flight that would be frequenting Abuja-Jos, to be able to boost the economic activities in the state and then to guarantee the safety of travelers.

“We are all witnesses of the fact that movement between Jos and Abuja on the route has been disastrous where commuters would be left with the choice of paying ransom talk more of road accidents.

“So, it is expedient to make Plateau people have some comfort and to also have economic values and to also guarantee the safety of the citizens of Plateau state who wish to travel to Abuja and by extension to other places within the shortest possible time.

“Plans are underway to upgrade the Jos Airport.

“With the passion that the governor has with available resources within the shortest time possible, you will see something very soon. He is so passionate about the well-being of his people.”

On his part, Capt Majekodunmi stated that the essence of the air pact was to tie, guarantee, and actually put in place legally air transport business between both parties which was further necessitated by insecurity on the road.

His words, “The governor, since he was sworn in, he had driven to Abuja from Jos more than 25 times. This applies to all the commissioners. It is either you take 35 minutes flight or you take a five-hour trip by road with hoodlums and insecurity on the roads.

“We have promised them that we want to see that this works and I think other states should learn from it. We see to it until the route gets profitable and until people start to appreciate it. Now, they know that there is a safe way to get to Abuja unlike before they go by road or what other mode they used to get to Abuja,” he added.