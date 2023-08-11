Flashback: I prefer to support Tinubu from outside, tell him what others can’t — el-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Nwafor Sunday

Reports have emerged that the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has allegedly withdrawn his interest in becoming a minister in the current administration.

The report, which is yet to be confirmed by Vanguard, gave reasons why El-Rufai pulled out.

el-Rufai, according to the report, told President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday that he would want to “focus on his doctorate programme at a university in The Netherlands”. He promised Tinubu his support from outside.

El-Rufai had, before the presidential election, told an online media that he would “prefer to support Tinubu as an outsider; to tell him what others cannot.”

The video, which resurfaced online, was published by Premium Times.

Recall that El-Rufai was among the 48 ministerial nominees screened by the Senate. Unfortunately, el-Rufai was not confirmed along with a former senator from Taraba, Sani Danladi, and a nominee from Delta State, Stella Okotete.

The upper chamber anchored el-Rufai, Danladi and Okotet’s non-confirmation on security reports against them.

Senate, however, confirmed 45 nominees which include: former minister of state for labour and employment Festus Keyamo, Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom), Heineken Lolokpobri (Bayelsa), Betta Edu (Cross River), John Owan Enoh (Cross River), Festus Keyamo (Delta), Abubakar Momoh (Edo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Tahir Mamman (Adamawa), Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Adamawa).

Others were Ali Pate (Bauchi), Abubakar Kyari (Borno), Alkali Ahmed Saidu (Gombe), Uba Maigari Ahmadu (Taraba), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe), Mohamed Badaru (Jigawa), Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure (Kano) and Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo (Kano).

Also were Ahmad Dangiwa (Katsina), Hannatu Musawa (Katsina), Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Kebbi), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Bello M Goronyo (Sokoto), Bello Matawwalle (Zamfara), Nkiru Onyejiocha (Abia), Uju Ohaneye (Anambra), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Uche Nnaji (Enugu), Doris Uzoka (Imo), Dele Alake (Ekiti), Tunji Alausa and Lola Ade John from Lagos State.

Amongst ministerial nominees confirmed also is Ishak Salako, Bosun Tijani and Olawale Edun from Ogun State, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo), Joseph Utsev (Benue), Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo (FCT), Shaibu Abubakar Audu (Kogi), Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim (Nasarawa), Mohammed Idris and Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi from Niger State and Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau).

Reacting to the alleged withdrawal, a social media user, FAAREES said that “Rumours have started flying that el-Rufai has withdrawn from the ministerial appointment.

“I don’t want to say anything now. Let’s wait for verified information first. One thing I’m sure of is that they’re making a very big mistake if that’s true. Let’s calm down for now sha.”

Another, 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗿. 𝗦𝗶𝗿. 𝗔.𝗬 said: “Senate members and influential figures, profit from the electricity problem.

“They’re wary of el-Rufai because he gets things done and could disrupt their money-making. It’s all about protecting their interests. el-Rufai bulldozer ne zai bi ta kan ka, duk girman ka, wannan shine.”

Rotimi Adeosun (RMA) said: “Mallam Nasir el-Rufai irrespective of the baseless allegations against him is a great asset to Nigeria. He has a key role to play in this administration.

“A man with sterling records in public service and would achieve a lot delivering on the energy agenda of this administration.”

Social UstaxV6.9 said: “Tinubu should forget getting re-elected if he fold his hands and allow the Senate to frustrate Malam Nasiru el-Rufai into withdrawing from ministerial appointment.

“el-Rufai is the best northern politician alongside Ganduje and we need him in PBAT’s cabinet.”