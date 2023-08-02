Fix local refineries to carter for domestic fuel consumption, NLC tells FG

…industrial protest will not solve any problem- Sen Ndume

By Gift Chapi -Odekina

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) has called on the federal government to fix local refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna to be able to cater for domestic fuel consumption in the country.

The National president of NLC, Joe Ajaero made this demand alongside five others during a peaceful protest by members of the Labour Congress who took to the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Wednesday to express its position on the removal of fuel subsidy.

Ajaero speaking on behalf of the protesters further urged the government to go after parties associated with corruption such as invoicing, under delivery of petroleum products, over-estimation of National capacity, crude oil swaps, smuggling and make them to account.

According to him, “we are concerned that no government acting reasonably leaves its national currency to forces of the market, government so-called merger of exchange rates even when it has nothing to export than crude oil raised our debt stock to N81 trillion from N72 trillion and puts enormous pressure on local manufacturing capacity utilisation. It also impacts negatively on the cost of locally produced goods and services as a lot of inputs are imported”.

To address the raging revenue crisis, the NLC advised the government to deal decisively with crude oil theft and tax the rich progressively stressing that it is time for the rich to make sacrifices as the poor have done enough in the sense that there is nothing more to give.

Protesters also request the federal government to allow Nigerians breath in fresh air noting that under the incumbent, ordinary Nigerians are suffocating.

The President of NLC Joe Ajaero, had earlier informed members to come out in mases for the peaceful protest that kicked off from the Unity Fountain, Abuja, where workers had earlier gathered before moving to the three Arms Zone

While calling on the need to support poor and vulnerable Nigerians through structured and comprehensive social protection, the Labour Congress said there must be comprehensive government support for education and health sectors instead of commercialising them.

Other demands as captured in the statement are: Immediate implementation in good faith of the resolutions with Congress jointly signed with government and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of government including the recent hike in PMS price, school fees and VAT.

Release of eight month withheld salaries of university lecturers and workers.

Immediate inauguration of the presidential steering committee and sub-committees as agreed in previous communications.

To put a stop to inhuman actions and policies of government.

Responding to the protesters, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume pleaded with the Unionists for a one week grace period.

He argued with the Labour that the problem of Nigeria is caused by Nigerians maintaining that the industrial protest might not solve any problem instead it is capable of making life unbearable for ordinary Nigerians.

Senator Ndume who blamed the protest on breakdown of communication between the government and the NLC urged for understanding of perculier factors associated with Nigerians.

The lawmaker further stressed the determination of senate to Interveine on the matter as he revealed a motion during plenary was moved to that effect.

Also speaking for the senate was a Labour Party Senator Representing FCT, Ireti Kingibe.

She identified herself as a mother who knows the pain Nigerians are passing through presently.

The NLC president in his earlier address had urged government to address fuel price increase and Naira devaluation as well as stop killing of local industries.

The Union also asked federal government to end high cost of transportation and provide CNL buses.

During the protest, leaders of NLC equally called on the federal government to provide education for Nigerians and stop persistent increment of school fees.

Earlier at the entrance of the National Assembly, the Labour leader said there were some obstacle of which they overcame stating that there was a move by the Police to stop the process in some areas.

“To be candid with you, nothing is stopping the protest. Based on responses from state governments”, he added.