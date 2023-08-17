Five facts about Minister of Education, Prof Mamman

By Elizabeth Osayande

Nigeria now has a new Minister of Education in the person of the current Vice Chancellor of Baze University, Prof. Tahir Mamman.

Here are five facts about the new minister, who will take over the mantle of leadership of one of Nigeria’s core sectors.

*He was born in 1954.

*He got his Bachelor of Laws degree from Ahmadu Bello University in 1983; went to Nigerian Law School, NLS in 1984, and earned his Masters from the University of Warwick.

*He is the incumbent Vice-Chancellor of Baze University.

*He became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, in 2015, and is recognised member of the Board of Benchers.

*Prof. Mamman served as the Director-General of the Nigeria Law School from 2005 to 2013.