Five-day-old boy with Omphalocele seeks N700,000 for survival

By Adeola Badru

Mrs Aduragbemi Idris, the mother of a five-day-old boy, has appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to help her raise N700,000 to perform a surgery on her son suffering Omphalocele defect.

Mrs Idris, in an interview with Vanguard on Sunday, said the baby boy was born with the condition.

Narrating her ordeal, Aduragbemi, 23, said the quest to raise this sum has driven her to seek assistance from the public.

She said: “Since the delivery, I have been in a helpless situation trying to call on people to assist me to raise fund for the surgery of the baby.”

“My husband has tried his best running from one person to another, but assistance is yet to come our way.”

“We are currently at the Redeemer’s Health Centre, Ikolaba, Ibadan. I initially gave birth to the boy at Jericho Hospital, Ibadan, but we were transferred here, where we have been recieving treatment in the last three days, after the doctors detected the condition of my newly born baby was beyond their control at the former hospital.”

“The doctors said for the situation to be resolved; it requires surgery and that can only be done at this hospital. When I heard this, my heart failed me because there is no work, things are so hard now. We were told to bring N700,000 for the surgery.

”We made all efforts to get help from the state government but we were prevented from getting access by officials who said workers are on strike.”

“So while I was brooding over the situation, someone advised me to go to the media in order to reach out to good citizens who may be touched to help my son out of his present condition.”

“I was given assurances that if we can raise the money my son’s life will be saved. I am a fashion designer with no one to assist me. My son is just five days old.”

“I want Nigerians to help me with money to save my son. We are almost hopeless and cannot raise the money ourselves but I know someone will be touched to help us.”

If you are touched, kindly send your donation to Timileyin Aduralere Idris, Acesss Bank, 1434783350. For more details, call 09010058454, 08146050571.