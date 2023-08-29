Fish farmers tasked on food security, revenue for FCT

By Dickson Omobola

Stakeholders in the agriculture sector have urged allottees of the Bwari Fish Estate, in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to commit themselves to promoting food security and generating revenue for the FCT.

The stakeholders, who spoke at a forum organised by the Glovic Resources Limited, said there are untapped potentials in the fish farming sub-sector, adding that farmers can obtain loans to achieve their business goals.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, Bank of Agriculture, BOA, Alwan Hassan, who was represented by the Garki Branch Manager Gbenle Omotayo, said the bank is willing to assist farmers with loans at low interest rates, noting that fish farming is lucrative, especially with the preference of consumers for fish as a source of protein.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Glovic Resources Limited, Kodilichukwu Okelekwe, said: “This place was commissioned in 2012 and since then, it has remained dormant. Our company was brought here to revive the fish estate and make it play the roles that it was commissioned for, which are food security, employment opportunities and generating revenue for the FCT.

“We invited people from BOA and SMEDAN. The idea is to tell people about the facilities available. Part of what we want to do is not just to manage the facility but to help them create what I call a route to market, access to market, off takers and also help them source for cheap funds to help them expand their businesses.

“Here, we have about 90 fish farmers and each of these fish farmers has three big ponds. There is also a processing facility for drying and other things. So, imagine when each of them is producing at installed capacity.

“We will not only feed Abuja and the surrounding states, we can also export. Can you imagine the job opportunities? Can you imagine the volume of money that will be made? That is why I say this place has a lot of potential, if properly harnessed.”