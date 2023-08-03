First Lady visits Buhari in Daura

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Thursday visited former President Muhammadu Buhari to check on him in his Daura home, Katsina state.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President Hajia Nana Shettima said the visit was to check on the former president and thank him for the fatherly support he gives always.

She prayed for long life, good health and more support from him not only for the administration of President Bola Tinubu but Nigeria as a whole.

In his brief remarks after the visit, the former president expressed appreciation noting that the visit which was to see how he was settling down to life after public office was remarkable.

A statement by Busola Kukoyi, Special Adviser to the First Lady quoted the former President as saying, “As you can all see, she came to check up on me and see that I am doing okay“.

Other members of Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s entourage were wife of the Katsina State Governor, Hajia Dikko Radda and the wife of the Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly Hajia Nasir Daura among other APC women chieftains in the State.